Woodlands Township Cancels Fireworks Show at Rob Fleming Park

The Woodlands Township has announced that the fireworks show at Rob Fleming Park has been canceled due to rough conditions and a south wind.

The Township issued the following statement:

“Due to drought conditions and unfavorable south winds, The Woodlands Township’s fireworks show has been cancelled at the Rob Fleming Park location, 6055 Creekside Forest Drive, in the Village of Creekside Park. In addition, the Red, Hot and Blue Festival at Rob Fleming Park will conclude at 8 p.m. to allow community members to have time to travel to the other show locations. The four other viewing locations at Waterway Square, Town Green Park, Hughes Landing and Northshore Park are expected to continue at this time. Multiple viewing locations are available along The Woodlands Waterway. The Woodlands Township has been monitoring wind and drought conditions very diligently. This show location resides in an area nearer to a higher density of forest than the other shows being produced by the Township. “The winds from the south are at higher than desired levels and pose a threat to safety in this area,” said Fire Chief Palmer Buck, noting that much of the nearby area is the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.”

Posted: 2022-07-04T23:17:25.781Z