Walker County Wildfire Grows to Over 2,000 Acres, 20% Containment

SpringHappenings.com
July 18, 2022
Photo Credit: Crabb’s Prairie VFD
A wildfire continues to grow in Walker County, 10 miles north of Huntsville near Lost Indian Camp and Deer Lease Road just east of FM 247.

As of 8:40 PM, the fire has consumed approximately 2,000 acres. The Texas Forestry Services reports 20% containment on the fire.

Multiple fire departments across Walker and neighboring counties along with ground and air support from the Texas A&M Forestry Service are battling the blaze.

Winds are blowing the fire to the north and northeast towards the Trinity river.

There have been no evacuations issued by press time.

This is an active and developing scene.

Smoke visible on radar. Screenshot 6:28 PM 07/18/2022.

 

 

