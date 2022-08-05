Three Suspects In Custody After Evading in Car From Constables

Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have three suspects in custody after evading from police in a vehicle.

The incident is happening near Treaschwig Road and Cypresswood Drive.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but fled, leading deputies on a short pursuit.

The suspects bailed on foot and attempted to run, they were unsuccessful.

Three suspects have been placed in custody. The reason for the initial traffic stop is unknown at this time.

EMS now responding for one of the suspects complaining of an asthma attack.

Incident Type: Law Enforcement Event

Incident Location: Treaschwig Road Near Cypresswood Drive

Involved Agencies: Harris County Precinct 4 Constables

