Three Dead, One Critical after Shooting at Cypress Ridge Apartments

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of the Cypress Ridge Apartments in the 2300 block of Bammelwood in reference to a shooting.

Three people are confirmed deceased at the scene from gunshot wounds. A fourth person was transported to the hospital in critical condition with CPR in progress.

No suspect information was available at press time.

This is an active and developing scene.

Incident Type: Shooting

Incident Location: 2300 block of Bammelwood near Kuykendahl

Involved Agencies: Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare, Ponderosa Fire Department

Posted: 2022-07-17T05:03:45.592Z