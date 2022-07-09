Suspect Dead After Officer Involved Shooting on FM 1960 Near Sugar Pine

A male suspect is dead after getting into a physical altercation with a Harris County Sheriff Deputy.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of W FM 1960 near Sugar Pine Drive.

HCSO was dispatched to a retail store for a call for service according to Sheriff Ed Gonzales.

When the deputy attempted to take a male suspect into custody, the suspect got into a physical altercation with the deputy and took control of his taser.

The deputy, fearing for his life, discharged his service weapon, striking the male suspect.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Incident Type: Law Enforcement Event

Incident Location: 2004 W FM 1960 near Sugar Pine

Involved Agencies: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Posted: 2022-07-09T00:14:02.388Z