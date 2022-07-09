dark
Suspect Dead After Officer Involved Shooting on FM 1960 Near Sugar Pine

SpringHappenings.com
July 8, 2022
A male suspect is dead after getting into a physical altercation with a Harris County Sheriff Deputy.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of W FM 1960 near Sugar Pine Drive.

HCSO was dispatched to a retail store for a call for service according to Sheriff Ed Gonzales.

When the deputy attempted to take a male suspect into custody, the suspect got into a physical altercation with the deputy and took control of his taser.

The deputy, fearing for his life, discharged his service weapon, striking the male suspect.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene.

——————
Incident Type: Law Enforcement Event
Incident Location: 2004 W FM 1960 near Sugar Pine
Involved Agencies: Harris County Sheriff’s Office
——————

Posted: 2022-07-09T00:14:02.388Z

