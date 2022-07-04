dark
Spring FD Battling Fireworks Related Grass Fire in Spring Landing Subdivision

SpringHappenings.com
July 3, 2022
The Spring Fire Department is battling a grass fire in the Spring Landing subdivision.

The incident is happening in the 20500 block of Spring Bluff Lane.

It is reported that a field behind the neighborhood is on fire and is threatening several backyard fences. The fire was reportedly started by fireworks.

Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire
Incident Location: 20500 Block of Spring Bluff Lane
Involved Agencies: Spring Fire Department, Harris County Precinct 4 Constables
Posted: 2022-07-03T20:06:41.476Z

