Spring FD Battling Fireworks Related Grass Fire in Spring Landing Subdivision

The Spring Fire Department is battling a grass fire in the Spring Landing subdivision.
The incident is happening in the 20500 block of Spring Bluff Lane.
It is reported that a field behind the neighborhood is on fire and is threatening several backyard fences. The fire was reportedly started by fireworks.
——————
Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire
Incident Location: 20500 Block of Spring Bluff Lane
Involved Agencies: Spring Fire Department, Harris County Precinct 4 Constables
——————
Posted: 2022-07-03T20:06:41.476Z