South Montgomery County Fire Department is responding to a small grass fire in the median along I-45, just south of The Woodlands.

The fire is located along the I-45 Northbound Mainlanes before the Woodlands Parkway.

Fire and smoke visible from Houston Transtar.

Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire

Incident Location: Interstate 45 Northbound Mainlanes near Nursery

Involved Agencies: South Montgomery County Fire Department

Posted: 2022-07-09T17:18:42.141Z