Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to Willowbrook Mall after receiving reports of shots fire inside the mall.

Two suspects with weapons have been detained.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is an active and developing scene.

Incident Type: Shooting

Incident Location: 2000 Willowbrook Mall, Houston, TX 77070

Involved Agencies: Other – Not Specified

Posted: 2022-09-03T23:25:01.462Z