Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

906 PM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…

North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,

moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Humble, Spring, Kingwood and northwestern Bush Intercontinental

Airport.

——————

Incident Type: Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Incident Location: South central Montgomery County & North central Harris County

Involved Agencies: National Weather Service

——————

