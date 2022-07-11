Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
906 PM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022
The National Weather Service in League City has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…
North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…
* Until 930 PM CDT.
* At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,
moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Humble, Spring, Kingwood and northwestern Bush Intercontinental
Airport.
——————
Incident Type: Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Incident Location: South central Montgomery County & North central Harris County
Involved Agencies: National Weather Service
——————
Posted: 2022-07-11T02:12:24.732Z