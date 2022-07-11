dark
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

SpringHappenings.com
July 10, 2022
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
906 PM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…
North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,
moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Humble, Spring, Kingwood and northwestern Bush Intercontinental
Airport.

Incident Type: Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Incident Location: South central Montgomery County & North central Harris County
Involved Agencies: National Weather Service
