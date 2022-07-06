One Injured After Road Rage Incident w/ Gunshots Fired

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene investigating a road rage incident with gunshots fired.

This is happenings now in the 16400 block of Interstate 45 near N Vista Drive.

The incident occurred between a sedan and a motorcycle. The driver of the sedan fired several shots at the motorcycle driver.

Fortunately, the motorcycle driver was not struck by gunfire but did sustain injuries after he lost control of his bike.

No description of the shooter or the shooters vehicle was available at press.

This is an active and developing scene.

