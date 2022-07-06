dark
One Injured After Road Rage Incident w/ Gunshots Fired

SpringHappenings.com
July 6, 2022
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene investigating a road rage incident with gunshots fired.

This is happenings now in the 16400 block of Interstate 45 near N Vista Drive.

The incident occurred between a sedan and a motorcycle. The driver of the sedan fired several shots at the motorcycle driver.

Fortunately, the motorcycle driver was not struck by gunfire but did sustain injuries after he lost control of his bike.

No description of the shooter or the shooters vehicle was available at press.

This is an active and developing scene.

Incident Type: Shooting
Incident Location: 16498 Interstate 45 @ N Vista Drive
Involved Agencies: Harris County Sheriff’s Office
——————

Posted: 2022-07-06T15:54:02.754Z

