Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road.

It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting.

This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding.

——————

Incident Type: Shooting

Incident Location: 2000 block of Louetta Road Near Holzwarth

Involved Agencies: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

——————

Posted: 2022-11-05T21:37:36.821Z