One Dead After Explosion at Old Town Spring Railroad Yard

SPRING, TEXAS – A railroad worker succumbed to his injuries after a reported explosion near Old Town Spring.

The incident happened in the 26500 block of E Hardy Road.

Reports indicate that railroad crews were conducting welding work on the tracks when a fuel gas line ignited resulting in an explosion. One of the workers sustained life threatening injures and later died at the hospital.

“HCFMO investigators are on scene investigating a fire at 26510 E. Hardy Rd. Initial information confirms that a crew was doing hotwork on the rail line when a fuel gas ignited causing an explosion. One male was pronounced dead at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.” – Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office

This is an active scene and the investigation is ongoing.