Multiple Fire Departments Battling Large Grass Fire off Spring Cypress Near 249

Update: According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office approximately 25 acres of land was burned and the fire is now contained. Witnesses say the fire was started by someone mowing a lawn nearby. The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

Close to 50 firefighters from four area fire departments are battling a large grass and woods fire on Spring Cypress, east of 249.

The fire is reported to be in a field on the north side of Spring Cypress across from Klein Cain High School.

The incident commander has requested drone support from the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Westbound lanes of Spring Cypress are shut down.

Please use caution in the area and watch out for emergency vehicles responding.

——————

Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire

Incident Location: 10500 Block of Spring Cypress Road

Involved Agencies: Klein Fire Department, Cypress Creek Fire Department, Champions Fire Department, Tomball Fire Department, Texas Forestry Service, Spring Fire Department, Northwest Volunteer Fire Department

——————

Posted: 2022-07-04T20:06:41.476Z