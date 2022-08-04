Missing 7-Year-Old Found Deceased Inside Washing Machine

Early Thursday morning, the Harris County 4 Constables Office responded to a call for service at a residence located at the 4400 block of Rosegate Dr in reference to a missing 7-year old child.

Initial units arrived on scene and were unable to locate the child.

Later into the investigation, the child was located in a washing machine and confirmed deceased on the scene.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide & Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and the follow-up investigation is underway.

Incident Type: Law Enforcement Event

Incident Location: 4400 block of Rosegate Dr.

Involved Agencies: Harris County Precinct 4 Constables, Harris County Sheriff’s Office

