A male is in custody after breaking into a home in the Charterwood subdivision.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrived and found forced entry to the home. The deputy found a male inside the home.

The male suspect is in custody after being tazed.

No threat to public.

——————

Incident Type: Law Enforcement Event

Incident Location: 16300 Block of Cutten Road

Involved Agencies: Harris County Precinct 4 Constables

——————

Posted: 2022-7-04T20:06:41.476Z