Klein Fire Battling Two Alarm House Fire in Willow Falls Subdivision

The Klein Fire Department is on the scene of a two alarm residential fire in the Willow Falls subdivision.

The incident is happening in the 20100 block of Ray Falls Drive.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find heavy fire a smoke from the house.

Klein Fire Department is being assisted by several neighboring fire departments.

This is an active and developing scene.

The cause and origin of the fire is unknown.

Posted: 2022-07-19T23:41:02.581Z