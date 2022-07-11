Hundreds of Spring Residents Still Without Power After Isolated Severe Storm

Hundreds of Spring residents are still without power after an isolated severe thunderstorm struck portions of the area.

Centerpoint Energy originally estimated power would be restored by 7:00 AM this morning, however crews are still accessing the damage and do not have an estimated time for restoration.

We received multiple reports of trees down on power lines and even houses after a microburst with damaging winds struck east of Interstate 45.

Impacted residents lost power at approximately 9:00 PM last night and are still in the dark as of this hour.

This comes as Houston continues to experience blistering heat with temperatures forecast in excess of 103 Monday.

