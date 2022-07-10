dark
Heat Advisory In Effect as Dangerous Temperatures Continue to Rise

SpringHappenings.com
July 10, 2022
A heat advisory remains in effect until 8:00 PM Monday.

Temperatures in Tomball reached 106 Sunday afternoon while temperatures at Bush Intercontinental Airport reached 104.

Dangerous heat conditions are present. Remember to check on your friends, family, neighbors and bring your pets indoors.

https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/wwacapget.php?x=TX1264003FB38C.HeatAdvisory.1264005B4110TX.HGXNPWHGX.83f966fb4621847d140a2592b9fcbe62

Incident Type: Heat Advisory
Incident Location: Harris County, Texas
Involved Agencies: National Weather Service
Posted: 2022-07-10T22:30:56.656Z

