Heat Advisory In Effect as Dangerous Temperatures Continue to Rise

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8:00 PM Monday.

Temperatures in Tomball reached 106 Sunday afternoon while temperatures at Bush Intercontinental Airport reached 104.

Dangerous heat conditions are present. Remember to check on your friends, family, neighbors and bring your pets indoors.

https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/wwacapget.php?x=TX1264003FB38C.HeatAdvisory.1264005B4110TX.HGXNPWHGX.83f966fb4621847d140a2592b9fcbe62

——————

Incident Type: Heat Advisory

Incident Location: Harris County, Texas

Involved Agencies: National Weather Service

——————

Posted: 2022-07-10T22:30:56.656Z