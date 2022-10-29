HCSO Deputy Injured After Being Hit By Drunk Driver on Tomball Parkway

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS – A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital Friday night after being hit by a man accused of drinking while intoxicated.

The crash happened in the 23800 block of Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress around 11:00 PM.

A Mercedes traveling more than 100 MPH hit the deputy’s car, according to Sgt. B. Bondurant with HCSO. Bondurant said the deputy was driving at about 70 MPH, without emergency lights on and while responding to a call.

Investigators said the deputy was knocked unconscious as a result of the crash, but regained consciousness by the time EMS arrived. The deputy and the driver of the Mercedes were taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the at-fault driver is facing charges for driving while intoxicated.