The Spring Fire Department is responding to a reported grass fire in the median between the mainlanes and feeder road. The fire is on the southbound mainlanes of I-45 near Spring Cypress.

Smoke visible via Houston Transtar. Expect minor traffic delays.

——————

Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire

Incident Location: I-45 Southbound Mainlanes Near Spring Cypress

Involved Agencies: Spring Fire Department

——————

Posted: 2021-09-24T20:06:41.476Z