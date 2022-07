Spring firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire in the median along the Grand Parkway near Kuykendahl.

Constables deputies have the westbound lanes of the Grand Parkway shut down.

Fire visible via Houston Transtar. Avoid the area.

Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire

Incident Location: 1600 Block of N Grand Parkway Near Kuykendahl

Involved Agencies: Spring Fire Department, Harris County Precinct 4 Constables

Posted: 2022-07-09T20:48:38.767Z