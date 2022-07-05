dark
Firefighters Battling Veterans Memorial Strip Center Fire

SpringHappenings.com
July 5, 2022
Firefighters are battling a fire at a commercial strip center near Veterans Memorial Drive and Bammel North Houston.

The fire broke out at 12907 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Units arrived on the scene and found fire and smoke showing from the building.

Southbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Drive are closed.

Cause and origin of the fire is unknown at this time.

Incident Type: Commercial Structure Fire
Incident Location: 12907 Veterans Memorial Drive
Involved Agencies: Northwest Vol. Fire Department
Posted: 2022-07-05T05:18:40.454Z

