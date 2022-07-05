Firefighters Battling Veterans Memorial Strip Center Fire

Firefighters are battling a fire at a commercial strip center near Veterans Memorial Drive and Bammel North Houston.

The fire broke out at 12907 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Units arrived on the scene and found fire and smoke showing from the building.

Southbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Drive are closed.

Cause and origin of the fire is unknown at this time.

Incident Type: Commercial Structure Fire

Incident Location: 12907 Veterans Memorial Drive

Involved Agencies: Northwest Vol. Fire Department

