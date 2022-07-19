dark
Firefighters Battling Large Grass & Woods Fire Near Boudreaux/Grand Parkway

SpringHappenings.com
July 18, 2022
The Klein Fire Department is on the scene of a large grass & woods fire near the intersection of Boudreaux and the Grand Parkway.

Additional resources from several neighboring departments have been requested

This is an active fire. Updates as they become available.

——————
Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire
Incident Location: 11200 Boudreaux Road, Tomball TX 77375
Involved Agencies: Klein Fire Department, Spring Fire Department, Cypress Creek Fire Department, Tomball Fire Department
——————

