Firefighters with the Eastex Fire Department are battling a grass fire at Jesse Jones Park.

Approximately one acre of land is on fire. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

Additional resources from neighboring departments have been requested.

——————

Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire

Incident Location: 20600 block of Kenswick Dr – Jesse Jones Park

Involved Agencies: Other – Not Specified

——————

Posted: 2022-07-21T22:02:31.087Z