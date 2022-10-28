Final Weekend for Spring/Klein Historic Pumpkin Patch

It’s the final weekend for the historic Old Time Christmas Tree Farm’s pumpkin patch! This October tradition has been a staple of the Spring/Klein area for decades. Enjoy some great photo opportunities, bring home a pumpkin, and let the kids ride the train in the final pumpkin patch weekend. The patch is open from 10am-7pm Saturday and Sunday. The farm is full of great family activities.

About the farm: Damian and Leia Prause are the owners of the Old Time Christmas Tree Farm. The farm has been family owned and operated since 1996. The farm has over 40 acres planted in trees and has thousands of Virginia Pines to choose from along with Cypress trees. The land has been in Leia’s family for over 100 years.

Click here for more information