Fatality Crash Closes Kuykendahl Near London Way

One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Kuykendahl Road and London Way. Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Kuykendahl Road are currently closed. Avoid the area as emergency personnel work the scene.

No further details are available.

——————

Incident Type: Major Vehicle Accident

Incident Location: Kuykendahl near London Way

Involved Agencies: Harris County Precinct 4 Constables, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare, Spring Fire Department

——————

Posted: 2022-11-26T02:19:18.486Z