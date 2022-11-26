dark
96K
18K
4K
SearchLocal News Stories
1 minute read

Fatality Crash Closes Kuykendahl Near London Way

SpringHappenings.com
November 25, 2022

One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Kuykendahl Road and London Way. Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Kuykendahl Road are currently closed. Avoid the area as emergency personnel work the scene.

No further details are available.

——————
Incident Type: Major Vehicle Accident
Incident Location: Kuykendahl near London Way
Involved Agencies: Harris County Precinct 4 Constables, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare, Spring Fire Department
——————

Posted: 2022-11-26T02:19:18.486Z

Previous Post

Firefighter Injured While Battling Fire At Rock Creek at Hollow Tree Apartments

November 19, 2022