Fatality Accident Closes I-45 at Louetta

The northbound mainlanes of Interstate 45 are closed at Louetta Road due to a fatality accident.

Radio reports indicate a tire came off an 18-wheeler striking a vehicle and killing the person inside.

Fire and EMS arrived on the scene confirming the driver is deceased.

The northbound mainlanes are completely shut down.

Avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Incident Type: Major Vehicle Accident

Incident Location: Interstate 45 Northbound Mainlanes Near Louetta

Involved Agencies: Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare, Spring Fire Department

Posted: 2022-08-04T18:48:39.617Z