CPR In-Progress, Male Transported From Rayford ER Center w/ Multiple Gun Shot Wounds

A male is being transported from a freestanding emergency room on Rayford after being shot multiple times.

The victim showed up to the CHI St. Lukes freestanding emergency room at 3515 Rayford Road.

Montgomery County Hospital District is transporting the victim to a Woodlands area hospital with CPR in progress.

It is unconfirmed where the shooting took place.

Updates will be posted if available.

——————

Incident Type: Shooting

Incident Location: 3515 Rayford Road, Spring, TX 77386

Involved Agencies: Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables, Montgomery County Hospital District, South Montgomery County Fire Department

——————

Posted: 2022-07-05T02:21:10.021Z