HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS – Homicide Investigators with the Harris Sheriff’s Office are investigating after locating a body in a wooded area late Thursday evening.

The body was found in the 18700 block of Imperial Valley Drive in a wooded area, just east of the roadway.

According to investigators, the body is believed to be that of a 16-year-old runaway that was reported missing earlier in the week. The body showed clear evidence of trauma.

The investigation is ongoing.