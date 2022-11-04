Approaching Front Could Bring Severe Weather to Houston Friday Night

HOUSTON, TEXAS – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern parts of Houston in a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk risk for severe storms for Friday evening, which include the majority of Montgomery County.

Harris County is under a Category 2 out of 5 Slight Risk for severe storms.

While timing and impacts will vary by where you live, here is what we expect in our area.

After a cool morning, we will track a line of thunderstorms that could bring severe weather to southeast Texas later this evening. There is a 30% chance of rain this afternoon, but the thunderstorms we are most concerned about will arrive between 7-9 PM for counties north of Houston, 9 PM-Midnight for Harris County and it’s off the coast around 5 AM Saturday.

Damaging winds, the potential for tornadoes and hail are all possible as this line moves through the area. Rainfall amounts vary from 0.50″ to 1.5″.

Stay weather aware tonight as this line of storms advances across our area. We will provided updates as needed throughout this weather event.

We can’t end this post without saying Go Astros! Game 6 of the World Series will be played in Houston on Saturday, November 4. The first pitch is at 7:03 PM. The Astros lead the World Series 3-2 against the Phillies.

