Harris County Fire Marshal investigating a 1 building apartment fire that has destroyed 16 units. 1 firefighter has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

——————

Incident Type: Residential Structure Fire

Incident Location: 200 Hollow Tree Ln

Involved Agencies: Ponderosa Fire Department, Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, Spring Fire Department

——————

Posted: 2022-11-19T11:59:56.200Z