Active Manhunt; Police Searching for Suspect that Fled on Foot

Police are actively searching for a suspect that fled on foot after an attempted traffic stop. An active permitter is in place according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constables.

“Heavy police presence near the La Monterra Apartments located at 310 Parramatta Lane near I-45.

Deputies are searching for a black male suspect, wearing grey shorts and no shirt after he led deputies on a pursuit. He came to a stop near the apartments and fled on foot.

A witness advised the suspect was seen jumping the fence at the Subaru dealership.

A Constable K9 is now on the ground and DPS Air Support is assisting. AVOID THE AREA IF POSSIBLE.”

It is unknown why deputies attempted to stop the suspect.

Posted: 2022-07-05T18:53:14.067Z