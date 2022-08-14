dark
Hand-Picked Top-Read Stories
Trending Tags
1 share
1
0
0
1 minute read

5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta

SpringHappenings.com
August 13, 2022
Total
1
Shares
1
0
0

Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles.

The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road.

5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes.

Four ambulances ambulances have been requested for numerous patients.

This is an active accident scene. Avoid the area.

——————
Incident Type: Major Vehicle Accident
Incident Location: Interstate 45 Northbound Mainlanes Near Louetta
Involved Agencies: Spring Fire Department, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
——————

Posted: 2022-08-14T03:40:48.804Z

Total
1
Shares
Share 1
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Previous Post

Three Suspects In Custody After Evading in Car From Constables

bySpringHappenings.com
August 5, 2022
3 shares
3
0
0
1 minute read