5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta

Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles.

The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road.

5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes.

Four ambulances ambulances have been requested for numerous patients.

This is an active accident scene. Avoid the area.

——————

Incident Type: Major Vehicle Accident

Incident Location: Interstate 45 Northbound Mainlanes Near Louetta

Involved Agencies: Spring Fire Department, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

——————

Posted: 2022-08-14T03:40:48.804Z