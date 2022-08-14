5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta

Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles.
The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road.
5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes.
Four ambulances ambulances have been requested for numerous patients.
This is an active accident scene. Avoid the area.
——————
Incident Type: Major Vehicle Accident
Incident Location: Interstate 45 Northbound Mainlanes Near Louetta
Involved Agencies: Spring Fire Department, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
——————
